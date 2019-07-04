|
William L. Pratt
Dallas, Texas - William L. Pratt, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was 66 years old.
Bill grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio. He graduated Indian Hill High School in 1971, and the University of Cincinnati's DAA program in 1977. He loved to draw, and he loved to read. He loved most to read about cars. Bill was the first of his friends to own a sports car—a Lotus Europa. After the Europa burned, he bought a Fiat 850 Spyder, then moved on to a Fiat 124 Spyder. Only Bill thought to buy Fiats in the 1970s. He loved to drive with the top down.
Bill moved to Dallas in 1984. He was a designer of Industrial and Commercial lighting systems, occasionally doing high end residential structures. He had a graceful and elegant eye.
Bill follows his father, S. William Pratt and his mother, Jeanne Pratt Simpson to the hereafter. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Halstead (Bonita Springs, Florida), and his brother, Richard Pratt (Cincinnati, Ohio).
Bill will be buried in Spring Grove Cemetery alongside his father.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 4, 2019