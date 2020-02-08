|
|
William "Bill" L. Scheimann
Beloved husband of Patricia "Pat" (nee Mullen). Loving father of Ann (Jude) Scheimann, Elizabeth (David) Hess, Matthew (Jenifer) Scheimann, Kathleen (Gary) Trapp and Peggy (Doug) Sullivan. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Virginia (the late Norman) Fosnaugh. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Passed away Thursday February 6, 2020. Age 84 years. Memorial Visitation Monday February 10th from 6 PM to 8 PM at the Evergreen Retirement Community Mansion Room & Library, 230 W. Galbraith Rd., 45215. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Tuesday February 11th at St. James Church (White Oak), 3565 Hubble Rd., 45247. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the . Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home serving the family. www.dwifuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020