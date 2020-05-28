William L. "Bill" Thomas
1924 - 2020
William L. "Bill" Thomas

Kenwood - Beloved husband of the late Gloria Jean Thomas (nee Morris). Devoted father of Paul Thomas and Jennifer (Richard) Brown. Loving grandfather of Richard and the late Jessica Brown. Dear brother of Frances Simmons, and the late Sue Withrow and Lloyd Thomas. Cherished friend of Mary Riemann. William proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII. He was a graduate of Anderson University and served as a pastor for more than fifty years in Ohio, Maryland, and New Jersey. Departed on May 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Private services will be held for the family due to Covid-19. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. www.mrfh.com






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
