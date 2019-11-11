|
William Lahmann
Venice, FL - LAHMANN, William John (WB8BUT), 95, of Venice, FL and formerly of Batavia and Lebanon, OH, died Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence. Born October 11, 1924 in Cincinnati, OH to Walter and Helen A. (nee: Kampf) Lahmann, he was a 1943 North College Hill graduate. A US Army WWII and Korean Veteran serving the 42nd Infantry "Rainbow" Division, he was a member of the American Legion Post 237 in Batavia. He volunteered with the Queen City Emergency Net and the American Red Cross. Was an active member of the Men's Fellowship at Otterbein Lebanon as well as the RACES (Amateur Radio) group, and was a 70 year Mason and member of the Scottish Rite-Valley of Dayton. Bill retired from Proctor and Gamble in 1982 after 36 years of service. Preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Lora Lahmann and Mae Whitmore, Bill is survived by his wife, Helen (nee: Elberg) Lahmann, one son, Jan (Martha) Lahmann of Piedmont, SC, two daughters, Suzanne (Gerald) Burg of Zanesville, OH and Debbie (Charles) Zuberer of Englewood, FL, 7 grandchildren, Edward, Robert, Charleen, Daniel, Adam, Jonathan, and Deborah, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Private graveside service held at the convenience of the family. Memorial service to be held on May 16, 2020 at 11 AM, at the Otterbein Lebanon United Methodist Church. Memorial donations requested to the COL. Peter P. Riley, RDVF Scholardhip Endowment Fund, 22 Almond Tree Lane, Warwick. NY. 10990-2442. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.Hoskinsfh.com. Arrangements by the Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17, 2019