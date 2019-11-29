|
William M. Freudiger
Cincinnati - William M. Freudiger, beloved husband of 64 years of Betty J. (nee Smith) Freudiger. Devoted father of David M. (Vicki) Freudiger of Florence, KY and Richard A. Freudiger of Cincinnati. Loving grandfather of 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of George Freudiger of Harrison, OH, Raymond Freudiger of Mason, OH and Tommy Freudiger, Carol Pretty and Margie Powers all of Cincinnati and Lavonne Macke of Liberty Township and Diane Bueller of Maineville, OH and the late Joyce Jetter and James Freudiger. Tuesday,November 26, 2019 after a long illness, age 86. Mass of Christian Burial, Tuesday December 3, 10:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Entombment St. Joseph Old Mausoleum. Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019