William M. Koehler



Cincinnati - William M. Koehler, age 82, of Colerain Twp., passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Born April 30, 1937, he is Preceded in death by Molly Koehler, his beloved Wife of nearly 57 years and best friend forever. He is survived by his sons Michael (Lin Frank), Bill (Robie) and John (Trisha), and daughters Barbara (Jeff) Harris, Linda (Dave) Thompson, and Judy (Jim Wood). Bill is survived by his grandchildren Jennifer, Kristy, Kim, Natascha, Jaime, Ken, and Jude; and twelve great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his brother Jim Koehler and his sister-in-law Di and his sister-in-law Peggy Niehaus and brother-in-law Don. Bill's life has been filled with many great friends and neighbors. Bill was a family man and he worked hard providing for his family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Bill graduated 8th grade at St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in 1951 and high school at Hamilton Catholic in 1955. He retired from Procter and Gamble after 38 years of dedicated service. Visitation will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish, 5361 Dry Ridge Rd., Cincinnati on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:30am until the time of Mass at 11:00am. Father Peter St. George will officiate. Interment will immediately follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens, Mt. Healthy. In lieu of flowers, sympathy may be expressed by making donations to the at www.hospiceofcincinnati.org. Condolences may be sent to www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com. Bill's family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the friends, family and neighbors who have offered their kindness, support and condolences in the months prior and during this time of sorrow. Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary