Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for William Sullender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William M. "Skip" Sullender


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
William M. "Skip" Sullender Obituary
William M. "Skip" Sullender

Cincinnati - William M. "Skip" Sullender loving companion of Hilda Davenport, beloved father of William Michael (Lori) Sullender Jr. and Fredrick (Leslie) Sullender, brother of the late Harold Sullender, also survived by 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. July 14, 2019. Age 74 years. Residence California, OH. Service at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. (TONIGHT) July 17, at 7:30 PM. Friends may visit on Wed. (TONIGHT) from 5-7:30 PM. Memorials to . Skip was the owner of Skip's Motorcycle and Auto Parts.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now