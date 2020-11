William M. TobergtaBeloved husband of the late Mary Jo Tobertga, loving father of Shelley Adams and Stephanie (Ken) Hooper, dear grandfather of Jeremy & Sean Adams and Katie, Kenny, Spencer, Ethan and Sierra Hooper, dear brother of John Tobergta, Nancy Schmidt and the late Annie Smith, also his dog "Lucky" and cats "Bubba" and "Callie" who were his best friends. Passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Private services to be held by the family. www.vittstermeranderson.com