|
|
William "Bill" Meiners
Green Township - Meiners, William "Bill". Beloved husband for 63 1/2 years of Joan (nee Betsch) Meiners. Loving father of Pam Meiners, Dan (Deanna) Meiners, Ron (Chris) Meiners, Mike (Janet) Meiners, Randy (Mary) Meiners, Cindy (Brad) Meiners-Warman, Polly (late Peter) Meiners-Deitschel, Matt (Jen) Meiners, Mark (Julie) Meiners, and Peggy (Steve) Meiners-Schindler. Cherished grandpa of 35 and great grandpa of 12 with two on the way. Dear brother of the late Ben (Ruth) Meiners. Brother in law of Pat (Al) Piller and Gloria (late Dick) Betsch. Also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews. Bill was owner and operator of Meiners Electric Company for over 55 years. He was a parishioner and volunteer at St. James Church, White Oak. An active member of St. James Athletic Club where he coached softball and baseball and White Oak Athletic Club where he ran the concession stand for many years. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by his beloved family and friends. Passed away on April 3rd at the age of 85. Visitation and graveside services will be private. A memorial mass in memory of Bill will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. James Church, 3565 Hubble Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247 or White Oak Athletic Club, 3649 Whiteoak Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45247. www.neidhardminges.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020