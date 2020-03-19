|
William (Bill) Merle Fowee
Bill passed away peacefully at the age of 81 in the care of Hospice and while surrounded by his family on March 10, 2020 in Naperville, Illinois. He was born on September 9, 1938 to his loving parents, John and Mirla (nee Leach) Fowee, in Falmouth, Kentucky. The family moved to Cincinnati in his youth, and he attended Hyde Park Elementary and Withrow Junior and Senior High Schools and was a proud Withrow alumnus graduating in 1956. After high school, he enlisted and served for three and one-half years in the Army Reserves. Through his service in the reserves, Bill made an acquaintance who opened the opportunity for Bill to start a 40-year career at P&G in Cincinnati. Bill was very proud and grateful to have worked for such a good company that provided well for his family and provided him with opportunities for advancement. Through his employment responsibilities and his own personal interests, Bill was very dedicated to preserving the environment and enjoyed numerous outings with his wife in the beautiful outdoors at the Cincinnati Nature Center. Every summer since retirement, he honed his farming skills and grew the most delicious garden plot of tomatoes. He always had some time for any friendly dog that he encountered. For a number of years, Bill was an active member in Mt. Washington Presbyterian Church. Bill also enjoyed listening to jazz and was a fan of WNOP radio during its heyday. Many years before personal computers became standard household items, he acquired, upon his own initiative, personal computer expertise dating back to when rudimentary pcs were first marketed by Apple. During his retirement, Bill would salvage pc parts to construct cheap basic pcs to be donated for sale at local thrift stores in order to make affordable computers readily available to the public. He was also a strong advocate that STEM classes be taught in the local public schools, especially for female students. Bill was very active in local civic affairs, attending many city council meetings and events.
Bill married his high school and neighborhood sweetheart, Sue, in 1957 and was a dedicated husband to her for 62 years until his passing. They had one child, Roger, and upon Bill's retirement, Bill and Sue moved to the Chicago suburbs to be near Roger and his wife, Diana, and in order to dote on their only grandchild, Kate, who provided them with many proud and enjoyable moments through the years as they watched her grow up. Bill was involved in Roger's youth as a coach for his soccer team at a time when soccer was still somewhat of a novel youth sport in the US, and Bill was very proud when Roger attained his engineering degree from Purdue. Bill was also close to his daughter-in-law, Diana, who over the years, treated Bill more like a father than a father-in-law. Finally, Bill was very proud of the many academic successes of granddaughter Kate who is currently a PhD. candidate in aerospace engineering. Bill was predeceased by his caring sister, Carolyn Fowee Noell, and leaves surviving Cincinnati relatives of brother-in-law, George Noell, niece, Cathy Noell, and nephew, Chris Noell. He also will be greatly missed by other relatives and friends in both the Cincinnati and Chicago areas. For all who knew him well, Bill had a wonderful sense of humor, an endless amount of curiosity, the skillset of a handyman, and he approached each new day with an open mind and a belief that every person was entitled to a fair chance in life. Please direct any memorial donations to the and notify the family of the donation at [email protected]
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020