Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Southerby's Bar at The National Exemplar in the Mariemont Inn
6880 Wooster Pike
Cincinnati, OH
William Michael Tedesco


William Michael Tedesco Obituary
William Michael Tedesco

Jeffersonville, IN - William (Bill) Michael Tedesco passed away in Louisville, Kentucky on May 21, 2019, a couple of weeks after both his 67th birthday and a mercifully short battle with lung cancer. Bill was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa on May 1, 1952, son of the late Carl and Barbara Tedesco.

Bill grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and developed a lifelong love for martial arts, music, and art. He attended college at Kent State, and spent his career committed to improving the service departments at Toyota dealerships in the Midwest (Beechmont, Jeff Wyler Clarksville and Oxmoor). He was an avid outdoorsman, always up for the next adventure and travel destination. His family and friends will remember him as someone who was exceptionally generous and loyal, and who never needed a reason to have a good time.

Bill is survived by his daughter Allison (Tedesco), son-in-law Chris, and grandchildren Emilja, Everett and Ellis Kojak of Oak Park, Illinois. He is also survived by his grandsons Jayden and Devin Tedesco of Coeburn, Virginia; sister Carol and brother-in-law Glenn Bladh; nephew Matt Hagerty; nieces Kelsey and Kirsten Bladh; and countless friends as close as family. Bill is predeceased by his son, Michael Tedesco; his sister, Gail Hucker; and his beloved dogs, Free and Lola.

A memorial celebration will be held at Southerby's Bar at The National Exemplar in the Mariemont Inn, 6880 Wooster Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45227, on Saturday, June 15th from 2 to 5 pm. Donations may be made in Bill's name to Louisville Public Media at https://louisvillepublicmedia.webconnex.com/contribute.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 14, 2019
