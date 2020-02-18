|
William O. Winstead
Cincinnati - William O. Winstead, 77, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020. He was the son of the late William O. Winstead and the late Imogene Winstead of Marion, KY. Beloved husband of the late William H. Loring of Cincinnati; cherished cousin of Nancy (Donald) Tabor and Donniece Tabor of Marion, KY. Son-in-law of Rose Marie Loring, brother-in-law of Ralph, Valli, Kerby, Edward, Charles, Barry, Lawrence, Patricia, and Brian. Mr. Winstead was the Principal Bassoonist of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra for 31 years, as well as Professor of Bassoon at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music for 30 years. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m. at Music Hall Corbett Tower, 1241 Elm St, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Private entombment will be held on a later date at Spring Grove Cemetery Lakeside Mausoleum. In lieu of ?owers, memorial contributions may be made to the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music, P.O. Box 210003, Cincinnati 45221-0003, or to the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, 1241 Elm St., Cincinnati 45202. Online condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020