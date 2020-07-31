1/1
William R. Goldschmidt
William R. Goldschmidt

Cincinnati - William R. Goldschmidt, devoted husband of Mary Kay Goldschmidt (nee Schuermann), faithful son of the late Albert and Blanche Goldschmidt, dear brother of Eugene Goldschmidt, loving father of Tracy (Mike) Moran and David (Angie) Goldschmidt (nee Kwiatkowski), adoring grandpa of Kyle, Will, and Kate Moran; Jacob, Sophia, Brooklyn, and Evan Goldschmidt. Passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Age 76. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Veronica Catholic Church, Mt. Carmel. Friends may visit at the Church on Tues. from 10-11 AM. Memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
