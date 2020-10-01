William R. Wright



Jackson Township - William (Bill) R. Wright of Jackson Township, Ohio, passed away on Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 71. Bill graduated from Milford High School and went on to serve in Vietnam. He received a Purple Heart and three Bronze Stars for his wounds and heroism. Those who knew Bill knew he was happiest in his barn. Bill is survived by his wife Betty (Sumner) Wright, son Greg (Elisha) Wright, daughter Stephanie (Chris) McCall, cherished six grandchildren, and sisters Jean Nelson, Doris Hansford, Deborah Jessee, Oneda Dobson, and Freda Kincade. He is preceded in death by his parents Elba and Cecil (Smoot) Wright, and sister Sheila Horn. A Celebration of Life is planned for Oct. 10 at his farm.









