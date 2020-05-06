William (Bill) Ridenour



(August 24, 1925 -



May 3, 2020)



William (Bill) Ridenour passed away on May 5th 2020 after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was 94.



William honorably served in the United States Navy aboard a sub chaser during WWII.



He retired as a radio broadcaster from 700 WLW in 1998. He was inducted into the Radio/Television Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 1999.



William was preceded in death by his wife Ada Ridenour, significant other Glenna Savage and daughter Pam Agnello.



William is survived by sister Ruth Gross, daughters Kay Williams and Patti Agnello, granddaughters Christina Hamby, Crystal Williams, Tiffany Renaker and Alicia Brutscher, and great grandson Paxton Renaker.



No services are planned.









