Dr. William Robert Meyers
Dr. William Robert Meyers, emeritus professor of psychology at the University of Cincinnati, died on August 22, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in South Orange, New Jersey on March 31, 1934, the son of Joseph Francis Meyers and Eleanor Adeline (nee Calestine) Meyers.
Bill married Susan Reeder in 1961. They divorced in 1987; she died in 2013. He married Patricia (Pat) O'Connor in 1995. He is survived by Pat; two children from his first marriage, Sarah Elizabeth (Sally) Meyers Faust (Christopher), and Steven Meyers (Christine); two grandchildren, Allison Faust Ray (Mitchell) and Bradley Faust; and stepson, Christopher Miller.
Because of Covid risks to guests, there will not be an immediate memorial. More info at springgrove.org
in obituaries. Memorial gifts may be directed to RAICES, WGUC, or ACLU.