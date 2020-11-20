William "Bill" Rogers
State College - William "Bill" Joseph Rogers, 86, of State College, PA, formerly of Ryland Heights, KY, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Harmony at State College in Pennsylvania. Bill was a sales engineer for Cincinnati Milacron where he earned many awards including Salesman of The Year. Bill also served in the Army reserves. He was a devoted husband, provider, father and grandfather. For many years, Bill was an active member of Mt. Auburn Presbyterian Church. He attended Hughes High School and put himself through UC earning a degree in Engineering. Bill was also a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He enjoyed watching UC basketball and football games, also attending Bengals games for many seasons. Bill was a longtime member of Ryland Lakes and Shadow Wood Country Clubs where he excelled at tennis and tolerated golf for his wife, Janet (a wonderful golfer). Special family time was spent at Ryland, Lake Cumberland, KY, Pompano Beach and Estero, Fl.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet Rogers (nee Holland); his parents, Paul and Mary Frances Rogers; his son, William Jeffrey (BJ) Rogers; and his siblings, Paul Rogers II, John Rogers, and Charles Rogers.
Bill is survived by his son, Bruce (Lynn) Rogers of Centre Hall, PA; his sister, Marsha Snyder of Cincinnati; daughter-in-law, Kenda Rogers of Villa Hills, KY; and sister-in-law Donna Proctor and husband Neil. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Rebecca Lynn Rogers and Kennady Rabe.
Funeral services for Bill will be private due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
A celebration of life for Bill will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions to:
Mount Auburn Presbyterian Church https://www.mtauburnpresby.org/
Greater Cincinnati Red Cross https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/
Online condolences to: www.linnemannfuneralhomes.com
