William S. Lehrner
Cincinnati - Lehrner, William S., age 89, passed away September 8, 2019, preceded in death by his longtime love Joye Casebolt, loving uncle of Ron (April) Cohen and Martha Cohen, also survived by 5 great nieces and nephews and 4 great-great nieces and nephews. Services Weil Kahn Funeral Home, 8350 Cornell Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249 on Wednesday, September 11, 1:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the funeral home at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to would be appreciated. Weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019