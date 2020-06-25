William Samuel Anchor, 80, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 in Montgomery, Ohio.



The beloved brother of Carole (Michael) Caprioni, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Anchor. He leaves a caring niece, Chrissy (Sean) Patterson, and devoted nephew, Daniel (Katrina) Caprioni, and six grand-nieces and grand-nephews. He was a lifelong friend of Michael and Mary Reed, as well as numerous neighbors and classmates. A resident of Lockland, OH, Bill was a graduate of Lockland HS, 1957, and the University of Cincinnati, 1967. An avid rail-fan, he also enjoyed wildlife and treasured the companionship of his dog, Clown.



At his request, no service will be held.









