William Schutte
Lakeside Park - William "Bill" J. Schutte, 91, of Lakeside Park, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, November 1, 2019. He was the loving husband of the late Catherine L. Schutte for 57 years. He was a loving father to Mary Beth (Joe) Grant, Patricia (Bill) Holt and Laurie (Mike) Murray. Grandfather to Elizabeth, Cathy and Rob (Kate) Holt, Julie (Kevin) Slaughter, Katie (Kyle) Walsh, Mark Grant, Kevin and Brian Murray. Great grandfather to Luke and Tyler Walsh, Penny Slaughter, Lucy Holt. He was a proud graduate of Elder High School and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. He worked the majority of his career as the Personnel Manager for National Underwriter Co. until his retirement in 1988. During his retirement he served the citizens of Lakeside Park as Zoning Administrator and Mayor. Bill was devoted to his faith and his family. He enjoyed spending as much time as possible with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday November 5 ,2019 at Blessed Sacrament Church, Ft. Mitchell with visitation beginning at 9:00 am at the church. MIDDENDORF FUNERAL HOME, Ft. Wright is serving the family. In lieu of flowers or planters, memorials are suggested to the Kentucky Colonels Good Works Program, National Headquarters, 1717 Alliant Ave. Suite 14, Louisville, KY 40299 or Elder High School, 3900 Vincent Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45205.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Nov. 4, 2019