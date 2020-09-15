William Smetts
William Andrews Smetts, 97, of Cincinnati, died peacefully at home after extended Hospice care, on September 10, 2020. William was the only child of Martin and Rexa Villa Smetts, born July 1,1923 in Cleveland, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and his oldest son, William A Smetts Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Nancy Stewart Smetts; and by his son, Stewart A. Smetts (Holly), his daughters; Katherine (Mark) Fueger, and Jean Strasser (George) Kachikis ; grandchildren, Tracy (Ben) Rife, Jennifer (Brandon) Gay, Kelsey (Ted) Wabler, Tyler Smetts, Andrew (Oksana) Fueger, David Fueger, John (Stephanie) Fueger, Erin Strasser, Leah Strasser, Izzy and Skouly Kachikis; great grandchildren; Rylan Pipenger and Gaige Rife, Michael, Nicholas, Samuel, Jack, Owen, and Ben Smetts Fueger, Alexandria, Elizabeth and Victoria Wabler.
Bill proudly served 3 years in the Army Air Corp as a pilot of the B-24 Bomber 'the Liberator' in the Pacific theater. He attended Ohio University and was president of his senior class. Professionally, Bill had a successful career in Industrial Relations, ultimately retiring as Vice President from Stearns & Foster in Cincinnati. He and Nancy enjoyed their retirement, spending many wonderful years in Stuart, Florida involved in community activities, church, playing golf, and walking. He served in many capacities on the HOA Board in his community of Kingswood. Both he and Nancy shared many happy memories of their years living in Kingswood. He was a friend to many and had the philosophy that any job or task worth doing was worth doing properly. He demonstrated leadership and integrity throughout his career. Devoted to his wife Nancy, he considered himself the luckiest man in the world to be able to spend 74 years with his dear wife and companion. He cherished times with his children and his grandchildren; expressing that the love of family was the greatest treasure. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to The Lodge Retirement Community, his devoted caregiver, Carrie Stemann, of Queen City Hospice for their compassionate care during his declining health. In keeping with his wishes and the current Covid restrictions, cremation has taken place and a private service is planned. A celebration (party!) of his life will take place at a future date. Services are in care of Shorten and Ryan Funeral Home where condolences may be left at shortenandryan.com
A live stream of the funeral ceremony can be found at the following website: https://www.facebook.com/102422304486070/posts/378061120255519/?extid=oRtL2Ot1E12FSKg2&d=n