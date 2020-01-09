|
|
William Sontag
Cincinnati - William F. Sontag singer, veteran and builder of custom homes and affordable housing. Beloved husband of the late Roberta "Robin" L. Sontag for 55 years. Loving father of Donna Grummich, Karen (Tim) Harrington, Christopher (Donna) Sontag, Steve (MarDee) Sontag and the late Kathy Jo. Dear brother of Emalie Saulsbury and late half-brother Charles Elmer. Always in his thoughts were 7 nieces and nephews, 9 grandkids and 14 great grandkids. Bill passed away January 2, 2020, at the age of 88. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 AM at Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church (HPCUMC), 1345 Grace Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208 where he was bass-baritone soloist for 43 years. Memorial contributions may be given to Parkinson Support & Wellness at www.parkinsoncincinnati.org and/or to HPCUMC Music Ministry. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020