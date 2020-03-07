Services
Swindler & Currin Funeral Homes Latonia
214 W Southern Ave
Covington, KY 41015
(859) 431-3014
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:30 AM
Holy Cross Church
William Steidle Obituary
William Steidle

Latonia - William Steidle, 66, of Latonia, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his residence. He was a bass guitar player and graduated from Holy Cross High School in 1971. Bill was pre-deceased by his parents Robert and Eleanor Steidle. He is survived by one brother- Daniel Steidle and three cousins- Ruth Ann Lawson, Patrick Lawson and Frank Lawson. Visitation 10:30 - 11:30 am Wednesday, March 11, 2020 and Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 am Wednesday all at Holy Cross Church. Burial at Highland Cemetery. SWINDLER & CURRIN FUNERAL HOME, Latonia is serving the family.

For private online condolences and directions visit swindler-currinfh.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -