1/
William Stemann
William Stemann

Pleasant Ridge - William Stemann, 81 of Pleasant Ridge, died on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. William is survived by his wife Lorraine (Laake) Stemann; sons Mark (Terri) Stemann, Thomas Stemann, Richard (Ranee) Stemann; daughters Julia Smothers and Teresa Stemann; and 11 grandchildren. Visitation is Tuesday, November 17th 2020 from 6 to 8pm at 2961 Madison Rd., Oakley, Ohio 45209. Funeral Mass at 10:30am on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at St. Cecilia Parish, Oakley. Burial at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. Tredway-Pollitt-Staver Funeral Home serving the family.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
