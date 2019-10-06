|
William Vaske
Reading - William J., beloved husband and best friend of Rosemary (nee Koenig) for 63 years. Devoted father of Cindy (Walter) Ollic, Nancy (Jack) Santel, Bill (Becky) Vaske and Ken Vaske. Loving grandfather of Tara and Beau (Hope) Ollic, Jason (Rob) and Katie (Chris) Santel, Leighton, Kelsie, and Davey Vaske. Brother of Marilyn Colina, Susan (Harold) Suddarth and the late Dan (Denise) Vaske. Brother-in-law of Kay Stegemann (Paul Foss). Passed away Friday Oct. 4, 2019, age 84. Visitation Wednesday Oct. 9, from 5:00-8:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Thursday at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knights of St. John Scholarship Fund, 423 Pearl Street, Cinti., Ohio 45215 or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019