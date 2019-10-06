Services
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Sts. Peter and Paul Church
Reading, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Vaske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Vaske

Add a Memory
William Vaske Obituary
William Vaske

Reading - William J., beloved husband and best friend of Rosemary (nee Koenig) for 63 years. Devoted father of Cindy (Walter) Ollic, Nancy (Jack) Santel, Bill (Becky) Vaske and Ken Vaske. Loving grandfather of Tara and Beau (Hope) Ollic, Jason (Rob) and Katie (Chris) Santel, Leighton, Kelsie, and Davey Vaske. Brother of Marilyn Colina, Susan (Harold) Suddarth and the late Dan (Denise) Vaske. Brother-in-law of Kay Stegemann (Paul Foss). Passed away Friday Oct. 4, 2019, age 84. Visitation Wednesday Oct. 9, from 5:00-8:00PM at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home, 10211 Plainfield Rd., Evendale. Funeral Mass Thursday at 10:00AM at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Knights of St. John Scholarship Fund, 423 Pearl Street, Cinti., Ohio 45215 or the . www.mrfh.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now