Services
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
(513) 777-8433
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Susanna Church
616 Reading Rd
Mason, OH
William Welch Obituary
William Welch

West Chester - WELSH, William F. Beloved husband of the late Mary Louise (nee Reuter) for 67 years. Loving father of Victoria Faller. Dear grandfather of Sean (Amy) Faller, Kevin (Liz) Faller, and Lisa (Brian) Cron. Dear great-grandfather of Kylie and Evan. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. William passed away March 27, 2019 at the age of 91. Visitation will be held at St. Susanna Church, 616 Reading Rd., Mason, OH 45040, on Thursday from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. If desired, memorial donations may be made to , PO BOX 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or Grace Hospice 4850 Smith Rd. #100C Cincinnati, OH 45212. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 31, 2019
