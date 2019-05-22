Services
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ
691 Fleming Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ
691 Fleming Rd.
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Kay (Webb) Young


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Kay (Webb) Young Obituary
Willie Kay Young (nee Webb)

Cincinnati - Beloved wife of the late Carl W. Young. Dear mother of Mark (Angie) Young and Lura Young. Grandmother of Shannon, Heather and Rebecca Young. Sister of Arlene Ashley and Ella Ruth Jones. Sister-in-law of Lura Gorske. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Willie Kay passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 81. Family will receive friends at Fleming Rd. United Church of Christ, 691 Fleming Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231, Friday, May 24, from 10 am until funeral service at 11 am. Memorials may be directed to the church. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.