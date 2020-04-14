Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
6:00 PM
St. John AME Church
7700 Crosswoods Dr
Columbus, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
7:00 PM
St. John AME Church
7700 Crosswoods Dr
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Carr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie L. Carr


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Willie L. Carr Obituary
Willie L. Carr

Ms. Willie L. Carr, age 75. Sunrise October 8, 1944 and Sunset April 11, 2020. Visitation 6:00 PM and Memorial Service 7:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. John AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Dr, Columbus, Ohio. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Carr Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -