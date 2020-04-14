|
|
Willie L. Carr
Ms. Willie L. Carr, age 75. Sunrise October 8, 1944 and Sunset April 11, 2020. Visitation 6:00 PM and Memorial Service 7:00 PM Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. John AME Church, 7700 Crosswoods Dr, Columbus, Ohio. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, OH. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the Carr Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020