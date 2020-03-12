Resources
More Obituaries for Willie DeSalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Lewis "Billie" (Shadoan) DeSalvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Lewis "Billie" (Shadoan) DeSalvo Obituary
Willie "Billie" Lewis DeSalvo (née Shadoan)

age 95, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell DeSalvo Jr. and daughter, JoAnn. Billie is survived by her children, Diane (Dave) Duritsch, Vincent (Robin) DeSalvo and Christina (Mark) Dunnohew. Beloved grandmother of David (Kristy) Duritsch, Greg (Jennie) Duritsch, Kristin (Bill) Jones, Katie (Kathleen) Duritsch, Christopher (Katie) DeSalvo, Matthew (Annie) DeSalvo, Bo (Erin) Hart, Zach (Erika) Hart, and 18 great-grandchildren. At Billie's request, her body will be donated to UC College of Medicine for the advancement of science. A special thank you to Queen City Hospice for their loving care. There will be a celebration of life for the immediate family at a later date.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -