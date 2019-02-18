Services
Charles H Mcintyre Funeral Home
323 N Union St
Felicity, OH 45120
(513) 876-2831
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Bethel Baptist Church
211 East Plane St.
Bethel, OH
Bethel - 93 years old of Bethel, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019. Husband of the late Agnes "Libby" Shipp Boggs, He is survived by 3 Sons: Ronald (Jan) Boggs, Dennis (Vickie) Boggs and the late Kenneth Boggs. 4 Grandchildren. 3 Great Grandchildren. Funeral services will be at the Bethel Baptist Church 211 East Plane St., Bethel, Ohio, 45106, on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 12:00 Noon. Visitation will also be on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, also at the church. Arrangements by the Charles H. McIntyre Funeral Home, 323 Union St., Felicity, Ohio 45120. Burial will be at the Tate Township Cemetery, Bethel, Ohio. Please visit our webpage to leave condolences for the family: www.charleshmcintyrefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Feb. 18, 2019
