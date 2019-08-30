|
|
Wilma Albers
Norwood - "Thekla Wilhelmina" (nee Schute) Beloved wife of the late Phillip Albers. Devoted mother of Frank (Mary) Albers, Rita (Rick) Loesing & Linda (John) Wenker. Cherished Oma of 11 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild. Caring sister of 6 siblings, survived by Hans Schute, Hedwig Klaas & Agnes Oing, all in Germany. Loving Tante & sister-in-law of many in the US & Germany. Dearest friend of Clarle, Agnes & Herman. Passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Age 91. Residence Norwood. Mass of Christian Burial, Holy Trinity Church, 2420 Drex Ave., Norwood, Ohio 45212, TOMORROW on Saturday, August 31 at 11AM, where friends may call from 9AM until time of mass. Memorials may be directed to or Holy Trinity Church. Wilma journeyed from Germany to the US in 1953, married the love of her life, and lost him 43 years ago. She was the owner of Schmitz Bakery and worked side by side with her husband there. Wilma dedicated her life to her children & grandchildren. She sponsored & supported many fellow immigrants and she was devoted to her faith community, being a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church. Condolences at www.naegelefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Aug. 30, 2019