Wilma Dickman
Maineville - Wilma (Wilson) Dickman. Beloved wife of 58 years to the late Donald Dickman. Preceded in death by her parents Sherman and Maude Wilson; siblings Alliene Barrett, Emmajean Creamer, Frances Franke and Gordon Wilson. Survived by her brother-in-law Bill Franke, sister-in-law Gayle Wilson, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, camping and boating. Passed away May 26, 2019 at the age of 95. Friends will be received Wednesday, May 29 from 10 AM - 12 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, where funeral services will follow at 12 PM. Interment Murdoch Cemetery. Donations may be made to Queen City Hospice or to Fellowship Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 27 to May 28, 2019