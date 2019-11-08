|
Wilma J. Ring (nee Bourdon)
Anderson Twp. - Wilma J. Ring (nee Bourdon), age 69 of Anderson Twp., died November 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William J. Ring Jr., devoted mother of Sean D. Ring and Scott (Cam) Ring, loving grandmother of Quinn, Cora, Noah, Owen, and Liam, and dear sister of Robert Bourdon and the late Dennis Bourdon and Diane Moore. Memorial Mass of Christian will be held at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday, November 16th at 11 am. Everyone is invited to continue in the celebration of Wilma's life at The National Exemplar immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to the or . Thats the thing about life; It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right - Cest tout Bon (its all good). Live every day happy! T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019