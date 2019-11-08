Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma Ring
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma J. (Bourdon) Ring

Add a Memory
Wilma J. (Bourdon) Ring Obituary
Wilma J. Ring (nee Bourdon)

Anderson Twp. - Wilma J. Ring (nee Bourdon), age 69 of Anderson Twp., died November 6, 2019. She was the beloved wife of William J. Ring Jr., devoted mother of Sean D. Ring and Scott (Cam) Ring, loving grandmother of Quinn, Cora, Noah, Owen, and Liam, and dear sister of Robert Bourdon and the late Dennis Bourdon and Diane Moore. Memorial Mass of Christian will be held at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday, November 16th at 11 am. Everyone is invited to continue in the celebration of Wilma's life at The National Exemplar immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorials can made to the or . Thats the thing about life; It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right - Cest tout Bon (its all good). Live every day happy! T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -