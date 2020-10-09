1/1
Wilma Louise Hensler
Norwood - (nee Barnett), 95, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Glendale Place Nursing Home, Cincinnati, OH where she had been a resident for several years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Hensler; her parents, Joseph B. and Irma G. Barnett; her brothers, Gene H. Barnett and Billy Ray Barnett; and her sister, Joan Barnett Overstreet. Wilma requested that remembrances be made to the Norwood City School (NCS) Alumni Association, P.O. 12664, Norwood, Ohio 45212. Family and dear friends are welcome to gather for a Celebration of Life and graveside interment on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Aloysius Cemetery, 4366 Bridgetown Rd, Cincinnati with a reception to follow. See vorhisandryan.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
