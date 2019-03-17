|
|
Wilma M. Hundley
West Chester - Hundley, Wilma M. (Cromer). Beloved wife of the late Russell Green Hundley. Loving mother of Gary (Nancy) Hundley, Larry (Debbie) Hundley and the late Terry Hundley. Grandmother of Derrick and Sarah. Great-grandmother of Tanner Hundley. Sister of Norma (the late Tom) Carpenter, Audrey (the late Harm) Reed, Lowell (Pat) Cromer, Marilyn (the late Dennis) Compel, the late Kenneth Cromer and Gloria (Lowell) Kilburn. Wilma retired from General Electric and spent many years traveling the world with her best friends, Wilma Rakes and Terri Lee. She passed away on March 13, 2019 at the age of 83. Funeral Services will be held privately by the family. Condolences to HodappFuneralHome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 17, 2019