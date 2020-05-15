Wilma Marlene Carter
Wilma Marlene Carter

Cincinnati - Wilma Marlene "Toots" McGee Carter, 87, beloved mother of Andria Yvonne Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio and Maria Yvette Carter of West Palm Beach, Fla.; sister of Granville O. McGee of St. Paul, Minn.; loved by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Visitation, from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Renfro Funeral Chapel, 647 Forest Ave; Ivy Beyond the Wall service at 1 p.m., followed by 1:30 p.m. funeral service.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Renfro Funeral Services
MAY
21
Service
01:00 PM
Renfro Funeral Services
MAY
21
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Renfro Funeral Services
Funeral services provided by
Renfro Funeral Services
647 Forest Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45229
(513) 221-4812
