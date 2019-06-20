|
|
Wilma Sommerfield
Cincinnati - Sommerfield, Wilma Francis age 80, of Cincinnati, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on May 2, 1939 to Jess and Allene Beck (nee Little). She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Sommerfield Sr.; her son, Ed Sommerfield; and her brother, Paul Beck. Wilma is survived by her son, Kenneth (Karla) Sommerfield; and her grandchildren, Karley, Kendyl, Eddie, Kenny, Jenny, Selena and David.Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9am until 9:30am at Newcomer Funeral Home - West Side, 3300 Parkcrest Lane, Cincinnati, Ohio 45211. Graveside service will follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. www.NewcomerCincinnati.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on June 20, 2019