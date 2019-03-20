|
Wilmoth E. Kuhn (nee Wesley)
Bridgetown - Beloved wife of the late Carl B. Kuhn. Loving mother of Ron (Marylou) and Carl E. (Marianne) Kuhn. Devoted grandma of Ron (Jeannie) Kuhn, Shari (Luke) Bennison, Elizabeth (Tim) Wellbrock and Stephanie (Sam) Mamula. Great grandma of Lincoln, Maris, Daniel and Sadie. Dear sister of Adele Garneret and Vince Wesley. Preceded in death by many other brothers and sisters. Died March 17, 2019 Age 93. Visitation Friday from 10:30am until time of funeral services at 11:30am at Neidhard Minges Funeral Home, 3155 Harrison Ave., Westwood. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to Hillebrand Nursing Home Employee Fund, 4320 Bridgetown Rd. (45211).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 20, 2019