Wilson Jones II
Green Township - Wilson K. Jones II Beloved husband of the late Marsha A. Jones (Nee Meyer). Loving father of Jay (Lori) Jones, Ardis (Scott) Naden, and step father of Michelle (Don) Biery and David (Kathy) Mueller. Devoted grandfather of Jacob (Sarah), Allison, Rachel, Taylor, Emily, Joshua, Zachary, Ashley Callie and Kaitlyn. Dear brother of the late Randy Jones. Brother in law of Carla Jones. Passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 83 years of age. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Rd., on SUNDAY from 1:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 3:00 PM. Memorials may be made to the , 5211 Madison Rd. Cincinnati, OH 45227. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020