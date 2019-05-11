Services
J C Battle & Sons Funeral Home Inc
543 Rockdale Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45229
513-281-4330
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church
6312 Kennedy Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Service
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church
6312 Kennedy Ave
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati - Swormstedt, Winifred B loving mother of Tod Swormstedt, Wynne Winchell (Greg), Wade Swormstedt. Grandmother of Abby King (Josh), Hank Swormstedt, (Meredith), Megan Swormstedt, and Dylan Swormstedt. Great grandmother of Heidi Swormstedt, Graham King, Hanna Swormstedt, and Reid King . Passed Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Age 89 years. Funeral Service on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church 6312 Kennedy Ave. Cincinnati, Ohio 45213. Visitation Monday, May 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Kennedy Heights Presbyterian Church. Private burial at Evergreen Cemetery, Miamiville, Oh. at the convience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kenndey Heights Presbyterian Church, Blue Ash and American Sign Museum. Special online condolences for family and friends may be expressed at http://www.jcbattleandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 12, 2019
