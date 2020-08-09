1/1
Yeong Ging (Yg) Tsuei
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Yeong's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yeong Ging (YG) Tsuei

Cincinnati - Passed away on Aug 7, 2020 at the age of 88 surrounded by his daughters. Born in Anhui Province, China, YG obtained a degree in mechanical engineering from National Cheng Kung University in Taiwan. After immigrating to the United States, he received his PhD from Colorado State University, and accepted a position at the University of Cincinnati, where he became a tenured professor and taught for almost thirty years. During this time, he was a periodic visiting professor at NCKU, a role which continued after he retired as professor emeritus from the University of Cincinnati. In addition to being a passionate educator, YG was a life-long learner, with weekly visits to the local library where he was known personally by the staff. His interests were diverse, ranging from science and technology to history and literature. As a classical music enthusiast, he was an ardent supporter of local public television and radio. In retirement, YG returned to sketching and painting, joined several art classes where he won local awards, and more importantly, developed treasured friendships. YG is preceded in death by his loving wife, Judy, and his older sister, Yunghsiu T. Lei. He is survived by younger sister, Lily Yang, and four daughters, Betty, Karen, Jenny, and Stephanie. He was much loved in his lifetime and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be live streamed and recorded on Thursday Aug 13, 2020. Photograph memories will be shared starting at 12 noon, with the service beginning at 12:30 pm. Link to be emailed. Condolences may be expressed at www.mrfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home Evendale/Blue Ash

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved