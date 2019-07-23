|
|
Zella Scheuer
Batavia - Zella June Scheuer, 90, of Batavia, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Forest Hills Care Center. She was born October 27, 1928 in Crescent Springs, KY, daughter of the late William Marshall and Corda Inez Icard Singleton. She was the widow of the late Harold Scheuer, who passed away in 2005. Zella had many skills; some of which include being a portrait artist, avid reader, naturalist and a state certified cosmetologist. She is survived by her devoted children, Gail C. Moore and husband Leon, Marsha A. Hamilton and husband Dennis, Bryan A. Scheuer and wife Lori; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother and 4 sisters. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 7 siblings. Family and friends may visit from 12:30 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Batavia Township. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019