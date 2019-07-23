Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:30 PM
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zella Scheuer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zella Scheuer


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Zella Scheuer Obituary
Zella Scheuer

Batavia - Zella June Scheuer, 90, of Batavia, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Forest Hills Care Center. She was born October 27, 1928 in Crescent Springs, KY, daughter of the late William Marshall and Corda Inez Icard Singleton. She was the widow of the late Harold Scheuer, who passed away in 2005. Zella had many skills; some of which include being a portrait artist, avid reader, naturalist and a state certified cosmetologist. She is survived by her devoted children, Gail C. Moore and husband Leon, Marsha A. Hamilton and husband Dennis, Bryan A. Scheuer and wife Lori; 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; 1 brother and 4 sisters. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 7 siblings. Family and friends may visit from 12:30 PM, until the time of the funeral service at 1:30 PM, Thursday, July 25, 2019 at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St. (SR 125), Amelia. Burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, Batavia Township. Please sign her online tribute wall at www.ecnurre.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now