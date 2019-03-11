Services
First Baptist Church-Milford
1367 Woodville Pike
Milford, OH 45150
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Milford
1367 Woodville Pike
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Milford
Zelma Ragle

Obituary Condolences

Zelma Ragle Obituary
Zelma Ragle

Cincinnati - Ragle, Zelma M. "Zee" (nee Hardwick). Beloved wife of the late Arvin Ragle. Dear mother of Ronald (Ann) Ragle and Jerry (Louise) Ragle. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by a grandson. Sister of Christine McFelea. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Zee passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the age of 98. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Milford, 1367 Woodville Pike, from 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 12 noon. Memorials may be directed to the Bearing Precious Seed, 1369 Woodville Pike, Milford, OH 45150. Condolences to hodappfuneral home.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 11, 2019
