Zeta Emma Deye (nee Bushelman), beloved wife of the late William George Deye, loving mother of Douglas William Deye, MBA and David Joseph (Karen) Deye, MBA, grandmother of Bryan Christopher (Hannah) Deye, MBA, Megan Catherine, Matthew Gregory, Dana Marie Deye, MBA, CPA, and Erin Christine, great grandmother of Rosa Elana, sister of the late Helen Allen, Mary Rahe and Robert Bushelman. Attended UC. Retired from GE and Ford. Former grandmaster bridge player, St Teresa of Avila School - Librarian, PTA Treasurer, Boy Scout fundraiser and Cub Scout den mother. Died, Sunday, October 27, 2019 age 93. Please join the family for one or both of the memorial services: Friday, November 22, 1:00 PM, CRCC Hall at Cedar Village in Mason, Ohio and Monday, November 25, 10:00 AM Mass, St Teresa of Avila Church. Zeta arranged for her body to be donated to science. In lieu of flowers, and In Memory of Zeta, the family suggests donations to St Teresa of Avila School Library Fund, 1175 Overlook Ave, Cincinnati (45238). Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2019