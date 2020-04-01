Services
Resources
1933 - 2020
West Chester - Age 86, passed away on March 29, 2020 at her home, with loved ones by her side. She was born September 28, 1933 in Manchester, KY, the daughter of Walter and Dora (Reed) Webb. Zola graduated from High School and then moved to Ohio in 1953. She married the love of her life, Albert "Sarge" Ledford, in 1970, and he preceded her in death in 1995.

Zola was employed by Cincinnati Bell as a telephone operator from 1953-1965 and Avon until 1970 when she and Sarge formed Ledford Trucking. She was a member of O.E.S. #195 and the Antique Car Caravan. Zola had a big personality, never met a stranger, giving spirit, and a heart of gold. Those who experienced her love will be forever grateful and miss her dearly. She was lovingly referred to as "Sis" by her nieces and nephews.

Zola leaves behind: special friend, Ken Wilzbach; siblings, Donald Webb, Victor Webb, Jean (late John) Roberts, and Pat (late Wade) Bowling; adoring nieces, Linda (Willie) Bundy, Charlene (Gary) Scott and Teresa Brandenburg; nephew, Randy Bowling; great nieces, Lindsey ( Brady) Whaley, Gabrielle Scott, Madison Brandenburg and Mackenzie Brandenburg; and numerous other loving family, friends and those she touched throughout many years. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and wonderful nephews, Johnny Roberts and Tony Bowling.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton. A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners' Hospital for Children. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020
