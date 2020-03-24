|
Alan L. Guilotte-Sayre, 51, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on Dec. 11, 1968 to Richard and Doris Guilotte.
Alan graduated from Greater Lowell Region Voc Tech, where he furthered his career into being an electrician. He was very passionate about being an electrician and worked the field for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and Tim Guillotte.
Alan is survived by his loving wife, Samantha; sons, Tyler (Lindy) and Brandon (Timberly); daughters, Kristin and Kayleigh (Kevin); grandchildren, Hope, Jordan, Autumn, Emma and expecting granddaughter, Oakley; brother, Mark (Heather); sister, Lynn Guilotte and many nieces, nephews and cousins and other family members.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Forest Cemetery at 1 p.m.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 25, 2020