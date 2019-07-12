Home

Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier

Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier Obituary
Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier, 26 of Groveport passed away at Grant Medical on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1993 in Columbus, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Allen Frazier; grandmother, Bonnie Kay Frazier; and uncle, Thomas Scott Frazier.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Walker Miller; daughter, Adaline Grace; brothers, Joshua Dawes and Gage Frazier; sisters, Alexis Frazier and Amber Capadona; grandparents, Leon Frazier, Mike and Linda Walker and Brenda Walker; and aunt, Michelle Kay Frazier.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, July 15 followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 13, 2019
