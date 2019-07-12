|
|
Alan-Michael Thomas Frazier, 26 of Groveport passed away at Grant Medical on July 4, 2019. He was born on May 18, 1993 in Columbus, Ohio.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jeffrey Allen Frazier; grandmother, Bonnie Kay Frazier; and uncle, Thomas Scott Frazier.
He is survived by his mother, Tammy Walker Miller; daughter, Adaline Grace; brothers, Joshua Dawes and Gage Frazier; sisters, Alexis Frazier and Amber Capadona; grandparents, Leon Frazier, Mike and Linda Walker and Brenda Walker; and aunt, Michelle Kay Frazier.
Visitation will be from 5-6 p.m. on Monday, July 15 followed by a Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 13, 2019