Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Alice F. Rigsby Obituary
Alice F. Rigsby, 81, of Circleville died Nov. 11, 2019 at Pickaway Manor.
She was born on Aug. 11, 1938 in Nelsonville, the daughter of Elmer and Helen (McNeal) Gulley.
She loved to cook, camp, fish and hunt.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Winford Rigsby, and parents.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Darlene) Rigsby and Deborah (Timothy) Bush; grandchildren, Allen, Hilary, Nichole, and Kelly; great grandchildren, Brooklyn, Kaleb, Makayla, Makenna, Maxton, Blake, Bryce, Mason, Wyatt, and Sawyer; and sister, Sheila (Kenny) Inman.
Funeral service will be held 12, noon, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Pastor John Burr officiating.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Road Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
