Alta Smith, 79, of Circleville, passed away on June 27, 2019. She was born on January 9, 1940 in Pedro, Ohio to Leo and Ruth (Fox) Cade.
She was a 1957 graduate of Walnut Township High School. She worked at Super Duper for 18 years, was a member of the Retail Clerks Union and sold insurance for many years.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Smith and siblings, Virginia Geehring, Ruby and Ralph Miller, Thomas and Mary, John and Jackie Cade.
Alta is survived by her son, Bill (Melissa) Tootle; grandson, Cody Redman; sister Dorothy (Bob) Baum; brother-in-law, David Geehring; and special friend, Anna Harber.
A graveside service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
A special thank you to Summit Hospice, 1 Campus View Blvd. Suite 230 Columbus, OH 43235 to which memorial contributions may be made.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 28, 2019