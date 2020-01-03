Home

Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home
151 E Main Street
Circleville, OH 43113-1725
(740) 474-3750
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Circleville Presbyterian Church
Alton Z. Hallum


1921 - 2020
Alton Z. Hallum Obituary
Alton Zach Hallum, Sr. passed away Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 98.
He was born May 8, 1921 to the late William and Mary (Mitchell) Hallum in Wylan, Alabama.
Alton graduated from Fairfield High School in 1946 and from Auburn University in 1949 as a Mechanical Engineer. He proudly served in the United States Navy during WWII. He was on the first baby carrier The Long Island and on Guadalcanal.
Alton worked for NASA in Cleveland and worked on the Centaur rocket and the Apollo Project. He was a member and served as a trustee at the Pickaway Country Club and the Circleville Presbyterian Church. He was an avid bowler and golfer and had two holes-in-one. Alton also belonged to the AMVETS and American Legion. He loved to travel and he and Marian went on many cruises and trips abroad. His family camped all of the lower 48 states.
Alton is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Marian Scholl; sons, Zach Jr. (Cindy), Don (Julie), Randy (Cheryl) and Gary (Lisa); daughters, Robin (Doug) Hammesfahr, Deana (Richard) Fate, Diane (Steve) Dreizen) Judy Parent (Jim Dignum).
A memorial service will be held at the Circleville Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave fond memories of Alton.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
